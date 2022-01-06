Thu, 06 Jan 2022

«Back to Home

Troy Terry, Ducks look to keep momentum rolling vs. Red Wings

Field Level Media
06 Jan 2022, 11:55 GMT+10

Troy Terry's goal-scoring touch is back and so are the Anaheim Ducks, who ended a four-game losing streak in advance of a meeting with the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Terry's first career hat trick, in a 4-1 victory at home over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, gave him 21 goals on the season. He had just 15 goals in 129 career games before the current campaign.

When the Ducks were in the midst of their four-game losing streak that wrapped around the extended holiday break, Terry was held without a goal, although he did notch two assists.

Terry has now scored a goal 11 times this season to either tie a game or give the Ducks the lead. The number shows just how valuable Terry is to the Ducks' offense, but the going has been a bit tough of late with a number of key absences.

Top offensive performers Ryan Getzlaf and Trevor Zegras have been in COVID-19 protocol since the NHL resumed play last week. In addition, the Ducks have been without forwards Adam Henrique (lower body) and Max Jones (upper body). Forwards Sam Carrick and Derek Grant were added to protocol this week.

"For us, that was as big of a win as I can remember this year," said Ducks coach Dallas Eakins, who earned his 100th NHL victory. "That was to a man everyone doing their job and being fully committed to a game plan. We had big saves when we needed them, and our special teams chipped in."

The 24-year-old Terry tried to downplay his big night. He said his first goal 3:21 into the game was an accidental deflection of a Hampus Lindholm blast. On his open-net goal in the closing minute, he said his intention was to actually pass to teammate Sonny Milano.

There was no downplaying his second goal, when he collected the puck near center ice and zoomed through the center of the Philadelphia defense, beating Flyers goalie Carter Hart with a backhanded flip.

"I just didn't feel like I was skating like myself, attacking defensemen and doing that type of stuff," Terry said. "I needed to get back to it."

The Red Wings also are feeling a bit better about the road ahead. They closed out a three-game post-Christmas homestand with a 6-2 victory Tuesday over the San Jose Sharks to end a two-game skid.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter each had two goals by the midway point of the game and the Red Wings cruised to the victory. Detroit had gone 100 games without a shorthanded goal, but they ended that drought emphatically by scoring twice while a man down on the same five-minute penalty.

Suter scored the first shorthanded goal at 2:04 of the second period and Bertuzzi had the other just 37 seconds later. Bertuzzi now has six goals in his last five games.

"You don't really kill a major any differently than you kill a minor. You are just trying to survive being shorthanded and go from there," Suter said. "Getting through it and suddenly having a 3-0 lead was obviously huge for us."

--Field Level Media

More San Jose News

Access More
Blues, Penguins put respective hot streaks to the test

Silicon Valley News.Net

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in fraud trial

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jets, Coyotes aim to shed slow starts following break

Silicon Valley News.Net

Struggling Red Wings look to improve on power play against Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Synapse Design, a QuEST Global company, joins TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA)

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf enters COVID-19 protocol

Silicon Valley News.Net

After two-week pause, Penguins resume season vs. Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Former coordinator, Syracuse coach Greg Robinson dies at 70

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sen. Wiener Drops Bill Banning Some Intersex Surgeries For Children CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Verdict A Wakeup Call For Silicon Valley CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

San Jose Police Investigate Double Shooting Near Rosemary Gardens Neighborhood CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

How girl power played its part in Elizabeth Holmes downfall

Silicon Valley News.Net

Theranos founder convicted of fraud & conspiracy

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flyers still trying to shake off rust vs. Ducks

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Evan Rodrigues, Bryan Rust post hat tricks in Pens' win

Silicon Valley News.Net

Penguins get dual hat tricks in win over Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Penguins activate Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust from IR

Silicon Valley News.Net

Broncos mourn the loss of former defensive coordinator Greg Robinson

Silicon Valley News.Net

San Francisco Family Fed Up With Delays in 2011 Nightclub Brawl Homicide Case CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

UPDATE- Oakland Police Arrest Suspects In Citys First 2 Homicides of 2022 CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Former GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Elder To Raise Funds For Congress Campaign CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Sign up for Silicon Valley News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

57
Fair in Palo Alto

All San Jose News Headlines

U.S. Big Dairy defending its turf against plant-based products

Silicon Valley News.Net

Troy Terry, Ducks look to keep momentum rolling vs. Red Wings

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sharks eye bounce back vs. struggling Sabres

Silicon Valley News.Net

Red Wings defeat Sharks to halt home losing streak

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sharks place Logan Couture, Lane Pederson in protocol

Silicon Valley News.Net

Blues, Penguins put respective hot streaks to the test

Silicon Valley News.Net

How girl power played its part in Elizabeth Holmes downfall

Silicon Valley News.Net

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes found guilty in fraud trial

Silicon Valley News.Net

Theranos founder convicted of fraud & conspiracy

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jets, Coyotes aim to shed slow starts following break

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flyers still trying to shake off rust vs. Ducks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Struggling Red Wings look to improve on power play against Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Evan Rodrigues, Bryan Rust post hat tricks in Pens' win

Silicon Valley News.Net

Synapse Design, a QuEST Global company, joins TSMC Design Center Alliance (DCA)

Silicon Valley News.Net

Penguins get dual hat tricks in win over Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf enters COVID-19 protocol

Silicon Valley News.Net

Penguins activate Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust from IR

Silicon Valley News.Net

After two-week pause, Penguins resume season vs. Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Broncos mourn the loss of former defensive coordinator Greg Robinson

Silicon Valley News.Net

Former coordinator, Syracuse coach Greg Robinson dies at 70

Silicon Valley News.Net

San Francisco Family Fed Up With Delays in 2011 Nightclub Brawl Homicide Case CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Sen. Wiener Drops Bill Banning Some Intersex Surgeries For Children CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

UPDATE- Oakland Police Arrest Suspects In Citys First 2 Homicides of 2022 CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Verdict A Wakeup Call For Silicon Valley CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Former GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Elder To Raise Funds For Congress Campaign CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

San Jose Police Investigate Double Shooting Near Rosemary Gardens Neighborhood CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Harlem Globetrotters Family Four-Pack Ticket Giveaway CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Petaluma Police Seek Suspects in Prius Who Threatened Bystanders With Gun CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Fatal Shooting Near Waterfront Is San Franciscos First Homicide Of 2022 CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Victim in Fatal 2015 Berkeley Balcony Collapse Dies After Battling Injuries CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

DoorDash Driver Pleas No Contest To Assaulting South San Francisco Store Clerk CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

UPDATE- Cal Fire Investigators Find PG&E Power Lines Started Dixie Fire CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Big hotel in downtown hotel eyes reopening within weeks- Signia Hilton

The Mercury News

'I want answers'- Missing Bay Area woman's body found in Napa River

SF Gate

Salinas Twins Arrival Leads To Unique Birthday Dilemma CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

San Francisco Police Searching For Suspect In Soma Carjacking CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

San Mateo Supes Appoint Don Horsley as Board President CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

COVID- San Francisco Restaurants Hit Hard With Staff Shortages As Omicron Surges CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

West Contra Costa Schools To Require KN-95 Masks For All School Staffers CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Jordan Poole Scores 32 Off Bench, Warriors Beat Heat, 115-108 CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Redwood City Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Person CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

COVID Omicron Surge- Rapid Or PCR Tests? Health Experts Weigh In CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

State Law Expands Composting Programs Across California CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

89 years ago, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge

SF Gate

Letters- Mask enforcement - Carbon dividend - Notable lives

The Mercury News

COVID- UCSF Expert Predicts Rough Month Ahead As Omicron Peaks CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

American Girl Unveils First Chinese American Girl of the Year Doll CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Man Suspected In 1st San Francisco Homicide Of 2022 Turns Himself In CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

RIP CrackBerry Classic BlackBerry Phones Stop Working As Support Ends CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Jeopardy! Champ Amy Schneider Robbed in Oaklands Adams Point Neighborhood CBS San Francisco

CBS 5

Technology News

Airlines safety concerns force delay of 5G mobile service

Silicon Valley News.Net

The Inside Story-Crossing the Frontier TRANSCRIPT

Silicon Valley News.Net

A simple calculation can stop artificial intelligence sending you broke

Silicon Valley News.Net

Britain, Europe Look to India to Counter China

Silicon Valley News.Net

How cybercriminals turn paper checks stolen from mailboxes into bitcoin

Silicon Valley News.Net

Manufacturer kills classic business smartphone

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Silicon Valley News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Djokovic detained after monumental blunder by Australian government

Silicon Valley News.Net

Airlines safety concerns force delay of 5G mobile service

Silicon Valley News.Net

Handling of sexual harassment probe forces Navy to dismiss officers

Silicon Valley News.Net

Austria joins other EU states with new assisted suicide law

Silicon Valley News.Net

BA suspends Hong Kong flights due to crew quarantine for COVID-19

Silicon Valley News.Net

NY Mayor Eric Adams bikes to work, posting 'On the road again!'

Silicon Valley News.Net

Car burnings return to France during New Years' Eve

Silicon Valley News.Net

Plastic wrappings, car advertising targeted in 2022 by French

Silicon Valley News.Net

No Happy New Year for Myanmar: Over 50% of people plunge into poverty

Silicon Valley News.Net

Colorado sees 1,000 homes destroyed by fast-moving wildfires

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More
Silicon Valley News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Silicon Valley News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.