Thu, 13 Jan 2022

«Back to Home

Red Wings look to turn around fortunes vs. Jets

Field Level Media
13 Jan 2022, 07:40 GMT+10

The Detroit Red Wings haven't qualified for the playoffs in each of the previous five seasons. That streak will increase to six if they don't start collecting more wins.

The Red Wings look to snap a three-game winless skid (0-1-2) on Thursday when they host the Winnipeg Jets.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill knows his team has to start turning some of those overtime losses into victories.

"Not good enough," Blashill said. "We needed more points than that. It's certainly not the trip we wanted. We wanted to come out of here and get more but we have to learn from it."

Detroit dropped a 4-0 decision to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The Red Wings then fell in a shootout to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday and dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

The Red Wings were fortunate to secure a point against the Sharks despite being outshot 40-19. A sterling performance by goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic allowed them to reach overtime.

"He got us a point, he gave us a chance to steal one, for sure," Blashill said.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored one of the Red Wings' goals in the 3-2 defeat. He has scored eight goals in the last eight games, giving him a team-high 17 for the season.

He also assisted on defenseman Nick Leddy's first goal in a Detroit uniform on Tuesday.

Leddy's goal came early in the third period, but the Sharks quickly knotted the score.

"It was the end of a shift and honestly, I just tried to get it on net," Leddy said. "It ended up finding the net."

Detroit played without its captain and first-line center, Dylan Larkin, who sustained an upper-body injury at Anaheim. The team is hopeful he can return on Thursday.

Winnipeg is just eager to get back on the ice regularly. The Jets have had eight postponements since Dec. 21, including a game originally scheduled for this Sunday against Edmonton.

The Jets have only played three games during that stretch, all on the road. They defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 2 and Arizona Coyotes two days later before getting blown out against the Colorado Avalanche last Thursday.

When four more Jets players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the game in Detroit appeared to be in jeopardy. But Winnipeg was able to practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"You could argue that we're rested, feeling good and Detroit is coming off a West Coast trip, or vice versa, we're rusty, haven't played a lot of games," defenseman Josh Morrissey said. "For us, it's about staying sharp in practice. I feel we've had a good week in practice here. We've maintained a sharp mental edge in practice, I feel."

Winnipeg's next four games will also be road tests, although it isn't scheduled to play again until Tuesday at Washington.

"I guess after this game we will have another four (road) games but after that, it will be nice to get back into more of that routine of an NHL schedule," Morrissey said. "No one is going to feel sorry for us out there. We have to be ready to go."

Interim head coach Dave Lowry echoed Morrissey's comments.

"You come in in the morning and you find out who is available. Then you try and put together a plan, you try and put together a roster," he said. "We're not the only team that has dealt with this."

--Field Level Media

More San Jose News

Access More
Charlotte FC select M Ben Bender No. 1 in MLS SuperDraft

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sharks aim to extend Red Wings' road struggles

Silicon Valley News.Net

No. 5 USC aims to keep momentum rolling vs. back-in-action Stanford

Silicon Valley News.Net

Taggbox, a boot-strapped SaaS start-up is helping global brands blend authenticity into marketing with users' content

Silicon Valley News.Net

Tomas Hertl's hat trick highlights Sharks' win in Philly

Silicon Valley News.Net

Kings look to bounce back vs. Red Wings

Silicon Valley News.Net

Rams Scouting Apprenticeship Program empowers participants in Year 2

Silicon Valley News.Net

All-Bay Area News Group high school football, fall 2021- Kickers

The Mercury News

All-Bay Area News Group high school football, fall 2021- Offensive line

The Mercury News

No plans to pause Bay Area high school winter sports during COVID surge

The Mercury News

Gov. Newsom wants changes to plan to cut rooftop solar subsidies

The Mercury News

Khabib coach states terms for Jake Paul to join fabled gym

Silicon Valley News.Net

Depleted Flyers hope to stop skid vs. confident Hurricanes

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHLPA files grievance over Evander Kane's contract

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Devon Toews' OT goal caps Avalanche's rally

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sharks place Evander Kane on waivers to terminate contract

Silicon Valley News.Net

Depleted Flyers aim to hang tough against Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Los Angeles schools suspend athletic competition for a week due to COVID-19 surge

The Mercury News

All-Bay Area News Group high school football, fall 2021- Athletes

The Mercury News

Mater Dei president Walter Jenkins resigns

The Mercury News

Opinion- Honor John Maddens legacy by making football safer for kids

The Mercury News

Sign up for Silicon Valley News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

54
Fair in Palo Alto

All San Jose News Headlines

Red Wings look to turn around fortunes vs. Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

Report: NHL to probe Evander Kane for protocol breach

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Pens win as Evgeni Malkin scores twice in season debut

Silicon Valley News.Net

Logan Couture's OT goal sends Sharks past Red Wings

Silicon Valley News.Net

At Least 57 Cuba Protesters Face Trial This Week, Relatives Say

Silicon Valley News.Net

Charlotte FC select M Ben Bender No. 1 in MLS SuperDraft

Silicon Valley News.Net

Khabib coach states terms for Jake Paul to join fabled gym

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sharks aim to extend Red Wings' road struggles

Silicon Valley News.Net

Depleted Flyers hope to stop skid vs. confident Hurricanes

Silicon Valley News.Net

No. 5 USC aims to keep momentum rolling vs. back-in-action Stanford

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHLPA files grievance over Evander Kane's contract

Silicon Valley News.Net

Taggbox, a boot-strapped SaaS start-up is helping global brands blend authenticity into marketing with users' content

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Devon Toews' OT goal caps Avalanche's rally

Silicon Valley News.Net

Tomas Hertl's hat trick highlights Sharks' win in Philly

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sharks place Evander Kane on waivers to terminate contract

Silicon Valley News.Net

Kings look to bounce back vs. Red Wings

Silicon Valley News.Net

Depleted Flyers aim to hang tough against Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Rams Scouting Apprenticeship Program empowers participants in Year 2

Silicon Valley News.Net

Los Angeles schools suspend athletic competition for a week due to COVID-19 surge

The Mercury News

All-Bay Area News Group high school football, fall 2021- Kickers

The Mercury News

All-Bay Area News Group high school football, fall 2021- Athletes

The Mercury News

All-Bay Area News Group high school football, fall 2021- Offensive line

The Mercury News

Mater Dei president Walter Jenkins resigns

The Mercury News

No plans to pause Bay Area high school winter sports during COVID surge

The Mercury News

Opinion- Honor John Maddens legacy by making football safer for kids

The Mercury News

Gov. Newsom wants changes to plan to cut rooftop solar subsidies

The Mercury News

Hotel dropped from project, for-sale condos added to mix

The Mercury News

Gasoline tax holiday proposed for California as inflation hits

The Mercury News

COVID- Insurers will start paying for rapid, at-home tests this week

The Mercury News

East Bay candy factory sells its property to big real estate investor

The Mercury News

Teslas most prominent Black executive steps down

The Mercury News

Downtown San Jose mixed-use complex adds some retail tenants

The Mercury News

Opinion- Silicon Valley culture isn't to blame for Holmes' crimes

The Mercury News

The world's most powerful passports for 2022

The Mercury News

Imperial Beach fire- Deadly blaze on 7th Street forces 10 people to evacuate

Fox 5

Technology News

Finahub selects MatchMove to enable gold-backed lending solutions for NBFCs

Silicon Valley News.Net

World Economic Forum Warns Cyber Risks Add to Climate Threat

Silicon Valley News.Net

With West Distracted by Pandemic, Vietnam Ramps Up Repression

Silicon Valley News.Net

Advances in Space Transportation Systems Transforming Space Coast

Silicon Valley News.Net

20 employees of Samsung Electronics who visited CES tested positive for COVID-19

Silicon Valley News.Net

Digital transformation company Hakuna Matata Solutions has raised nearly 1 million dollars from Hardcastle Petrofer Private Limited

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Silicon Valley News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

US warns about dangers of touching bats after uptick in rabies deaths

Silicon Valley News.Net

No disciplinary action for IDF personnel involved in Gaza beach attack

Silicon Valley News.Net

Poland says EU making "illegal demands" over disciplining judges

Silicon Valley News.Net

US, Japan pledge to push back on growing Chinese influence in Asia

Silicon Valley News.Net

Police in Spain arrest smugglers delivering drugs in helicopters

Silicon Valley News.Net

Large protests held in France due to proposed Covid pass

Silicon Valley News.Net

Frozen streets, sidewalks cause 600 to fall, need treatment in Tokyo

Silicon Valley News.Net

After partying without masks, airlines refused to board Canadians

Silicon Valley News.Net

US sees 5,000 flight cancellations, 8,600 delays due to Covid, snow

Silicon Valley News.Net

Italy says all over 50 must be immediately vaccinated

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More
Silicon Valley News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 Silicon Valley News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.