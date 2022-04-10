Sun, 10 Apr 2022

Jackets' Sean Kuraly enters COVID-19 protocol, out vs. Wings

Field Level Media
10 Apr 2022, 02:25 GMT+10

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and will miss Saturday's game against the host Detroit Red Wings.

Kuraly, 29, has recorded 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 72 games this season, including four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four contests.

Kuraly has 96 points (36 goals, 60 assists) in 342 career games with the Boston Bruins (2016-21) and Blue Jackets.

He was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Bruins on June 30, 2015, along with fellow forward Trent Frederic in exchange for goaltender Martin Jones.

He signed a free-agent contract with the Blue Jackets last July.

--Field Level Media

