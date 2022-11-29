Tue, 29 Nov 2022

Mitchell Marner extends points streak as Leafs sweep road trip

Field Level Media
29 Nov 2022, 12:55 GMT+10

Mitchell Marner stretched his point streak to 17 games with a second-period goal and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs completed a sweep of a four-game road trip with a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Marner has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during the point streak and can tie the club record set by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk against San Jose on Wednesday.

Auston Matthews and Rasmus Sandin each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander had the other goal and Matt Murray made 41 saves.

Moritz Seider had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Adam Erne scored Detroit's other goal.

Toronto led 2-1 after the first period.

Seider scored his second goal less than five minutes into the contest during a scramble in the crease. Dylan Larkin and Dominik Kubalik collected the assists.

Toronto killed off the first penalty of the game, then Matthews scored his 11th goal to tie the game, lifting a shot from the slot past Ville Husso's glove. Michael Bunting and Mac Hollowell picked up helpers.

With Detroit's David Perron in the penalty box for high-sticking, Nylander scored his 13th goal. He scooped up a rebound and fired it inside the crossbar after Husso stopped Sandin's shot from the point. John Tavares had the second assist.

The Leafs increased the advantage to 4-1 through two periods.

Marner scored in the opening minute of the second period, as he skated into the slot and wristed a shot that trickled past Husso. Mark Giordano and Calle Jarnkrok were credited with the assists.

Sandin scored on a blast from the point with assists from Matthews and Alexander Kerfoot at 8:37 of the period. That ended Husso's night, as he was pulled in favor of Alex Nedeljkovic (12 saves).

Erne scored his third goal with 7:19 remaining when he redirected Seider's shot from the point. Ben Chiarot had the second assist.

--Field Level Media

