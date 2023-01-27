Fri, 27 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT

Field Level Media
25 Jan 2023, 13:05 GMT+10

Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.

Timo Meier and Logan Couture scored, Erik Karlsson had two assists and James Reimer stopped 30 shots for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and six of their past seven (1-4-2). Karlsson increased his assist total to 49, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead.

In overtime, following a faceoff win in the San Jose zone, Rasmussen went toward the net and fired a point-blank shot that was saved by Reimer. However, the chance created a loose puck in the San Jose crease, and Copp took advantage, putting the puck into an open goal to end the game.

Detroit opened the scoring at 2:17 of the second period. Dylan Larkin fired a shot from the point that was tipped by Erne, went off of the skate of San Jose defenseman Nick Cicek and then into the net.

Larkin collected hi 400th career point on Erne's sixth goal of the season.

San Jose tied the game at 1-1 at 7:58 of the second on the 28th goal of the season by Meier, who got the puck behind the net and scored on a wraparound.

Detroit regained the lead at 16:29 of the middle period. Rasmussen got open in the right faceoff circle and fired a shot that beat Reimer to the stick side, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

Late in the second period, the Sharks had sustained pressure in the Detroit zone, kept Detroit's players on a shift for nearly two minutes and took advantage to tie the game at 2-2.

With 6.9 seconds left in the period, Couture fired a shot from a bad angle that went off of Husso and defenseman Moritz Seider and into the net.

--Field Level Media

More San Jose News

Access More
After double OT loss, No. 25 New Mexico meets Air Force

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Pens' Kris Letang plays hero in return vs. Panthers

Silicon Valley News.Net

US: 3 killed in 'random' shooting at convenience store in Yakima, Washington

Silicon Valley News.Net

California shootings: Biden calls Congress to "act quickly" over assault weapons ban

Silicon Valley News.Net

Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Penguins denied OT win as Devils prevail

Silicon Valley News.Net

Johnny Gaudreau set to return to Calgary as member of Jackets

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho's hat trick propels Canes past Isles

Silicon Valley News.Net

After loss, No. 6 Gonzaga seeks bounce-back effort at Pacific

Silicon Valley News.Net

Spagnola: Asking Why Has This Happened Again

Silicon Valley News.Net

Dubai's Business Bay sees highest number of real estate transactions in 2022

Silicon Valley News.Net

Red Wings in search of momentum at Montreal

Silicon Valley News.Net

Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT

Silicon Valley News.Net

49ers DL Charles Omenihu arrested after alleged domestic incident

Silicon Valley News.Net

US: 7 dead, 1 critically injured in California shootings; suspect nabbed

Silicon Valley News.Net

Senators F Josh Norris to have season-ending surgery

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL-leading Bruins keep on rolling, shut out Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Quakes acquire Brazilian G Daniel

Silicon Valley News.Net

Blue Jackets rally for 5-3 win over Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

TiE Mumbai actively engages with Startups to drive business know how and funding

Silicon Valley News.Net

Unfazed Hurricanes look to sustain roll vs. Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sign up for Silicon Valley News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

61
Fair in Palo Alto

All San Jose News Headlines

Casket holding last Hawaii princess on public viewing at palace

Silicon Valley News.Net

US allocated $490 million in bid to prevent repeat wildfires

Silicon Valley News.Net

Two killed by polar bear in isolated Alaskan village

Silicon Valley News.Net

India's 'Silicon Valley' is in Garudacharpalya: Karnataka CM

Silicon Valley News.Net

Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

After double OT loss, No. 25 New Mexico meets Air Force

Silicon Valley News.Net

Red Wings in search of momentum at Montreal

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Pens' Kris Letang plays hero in return vs. Panthers

Silicon Valley News.Net

Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT

Silicon Valley News.Net

US: 3 killed in 'random' shooting at convenience store in Yakima, Washington

Silicon Valley News.Net

49ers DL Charles Omenihu arrested after alleged domestic incident

Silicon Valley News.Net

California shootings: Biden calls Congress to "act quickly" over assault weapons ban

Silicon Valley News.Net

US: 7 dead, 1 critically injured in California shootings; suspect nabbed

Silicon Valley News.Net

Red Wings, Sharks meet, both in search of answers

Silicon Valley News.Net

Senators F Josh Norris to have season-ending surgery

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Penguins denied OT win as Devils prevail

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL-leading Bruins keep on rolling, shut out Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Johnny Gaudreau set to return to Calgary as member of Jackets

Silicon Valley News.Net

Quakes acquire Brazilian G Daniel

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Sebastian Aho's hat trick propels Canes past Isles

Silicon Valley News.Net

Blue Jackets rally for 5-3 win over Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

After loss, No. 6 Gonzaga seeks bounce-back effort at Pacific

Silicon Valley News.Net

TiE Mumbai actively engages with Startups to drive business know how and funding

Silicon Valley News.Net

Spagnola: Asking Why Has This Happened Again

Silicon Valley News.Net

Unfazed Hurricanes look to sustain roll vs. Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Dubai's Business Bay sees highest number of real estate transactions in 2022

Silicon Valley News.Net

Splash Mountain water sells on eBay for $200 after Disney World ride closes

Silicon Valley.com

Review- PlayStation's DualSense Edge excels in most of the right ways

Silicon Valley.com

Three-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.2 million

Silicon Valley.com

California's fast-food workers rights bill on hold until 2024 ballot

Silicon Valley.com

Sale closed in Oakland- $1.8 million for a five-bedroom home

Silicon Valley.com

Electric air taxi firm launches big San Jose expansion and hiring mode

Silicon Valley.com

Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course

Silicon Valley.com

Elizabeth Holmes failed to explain one-way Mexico ticket- feds

Silicon Valley.com

Four-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in Danville

Silicon Valley.com

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million

Silicon Valley.com

Technology News

US Dismantles Ransomware Network Behind More Than $100M in Extortion

Silicon Valley News.Net

What's effective altruism? A philosopher explains

Silicon Valley News.Net

Strikes: how rising household debt could slow industrial action this year

Silicon Valley News.Net

Microsoft services including Teams, Outlook face major outage

Silicon Valley News.Net

ChatGPT: Chatbots can help us rediscover the rich history of dialogue

Silicon Valley News.Net

Microsoft investing billions in company behind ChatGPT: CNN report

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Silicon Valley News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

US proposes shift to annual COVID-19 vaccine shots

Silicon Valley News.Net

Illegal border crossings reach highest level during Biden years

Silicon Valley News.Net

Canada's oil heartland critical of energy jobs transition bill

Silicon Valley News.Net

Media: Japan's Kishida plans visit to Ukraine, talks with Zelenskiy

Silicon Valley News.Net

Casket holding last Hawaii princess on public viewing at palace

Silicon Valley News.Net

Police: Five escaped Missouri inmates re-captured

Silicon Valley News.Net

Afghan soldier seeks asylum after arrest at US-Mexico border

Silicon Valley News.Net

Famed Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin weds at 93

Silicon Valley News.Net

Farm group: High US egg prices should be investigated

Silicon Valley News.Net

US allocated $490 million in bid to prevent repeat wildfires

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More
Silicon Valley News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Silicon Valley News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.