Andrew Copp carries Red Wings past Sharks in OT

Andrew Copp scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 home win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Adam Erne and Michael Rasmussen also scored and Ville Husso made 26 saves for Detroit, which earned its second win in three games.

Timo Meier and Logan Couture scored, Erik Karlsson had two assists and James Reimer stopped 30 shots for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row (0-2-1) and six of their past seven (1-4-2). Karlsson increased his assist total to 49, tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead.

In overtime, following a faceoff win in the San Jose zone, Rasmussen went toward the net and fired a point-blank shot that was saved by Reimer. However, the chance created a loose puck in the San Jose crease, and Copp took advantage, putting the puck into an open goal to end the game.

Detroit opened the scoring at 2:17 of the second period. Dylan Larkin fired a shot from the point that was tipped by Erne, went off of the skate of San Jose defenseman Nick Cicek and then into the net.

Larkin collected hi 400th career point on Erne's sixth goal of the season.

San Jose tied the game at 1-1 at 7:58 of the second on the 28th goal of the season by Meier, who got the puck behind the net and scored on a wraparound.

Detroit regained the lead at 16:29 of the middle period. Rasmussen got open in the right faceoff circle and fired a shot that beat Reimer to the stick side, giving the Red Wings a 2-1 lead.

Late in the second period, the Sharks had sustained pressure in the Detroit zone, kept Detroit's players on a shift for nearly two minutes and took advantage to tie the game at 2-2.

With 6.9 seconds left in the period, Couture fired a shot from a bad angle that went off of Husso and defenseman Moritz Seider and into the net.

