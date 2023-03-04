Sat, 04 Mar 2023

Reports: Penguins acquiring Nick Bonino from Sharks

04 Mar 2023

San Jose Sharks veteran center Nick Bonino is on his way back to the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to multiple reports ahead of Friday's NHL trade deadline.

Per reports, Pittsburgh sent fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft to San Jose in exchange for the 34-year-old native of Hartford, Conn. The Sharks flipped the fifth-round pick to a third team to broker the deal.

Selected by the Sharks in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, Bonino was traded to the Anaheim Ducks, with whom he played five seasons.

After a stint with the Vancouver Canucks, Bonino was a member of the Penguins' 2016 and '17 Stanley Cup championship teams.

Bonino returned to the Sharks as a free agent in 2021 with a two-year, $4.1 million deal. He has 10 goals and nine assists in 59 games this season.

He has 353 points (158 goals, 195 assists) in 820 career games with the Sharks, Ducks, Canucks, Penguins, Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild.

Bonino will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

