Fri, 31 Mar 2023

«Back to Home

NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

Field Level Media
29 Mar 2023, 14:55 GMT+10

David Perron scored three third-period goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-4 home win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Perron scored two goals in a span of 45 seconds to give Detroit a 6-4 lead with 2:55 remaining in the game. First, while on a power play, Perron fired a shotfrom the left faceoff circle that went through the legs of Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith to make it 5-4 with 3:40 left. Perron then fluttered a backhand shot underneath the crossbar with 2:55 to go.

Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal for Detroit with 36.9 seconds left. Larkin also had two assists for a three-point night for the Red Wings.

Four different players scored for the Penguins, and Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell each had two assists. Pittsburgh lost for the sixth time in eight games. Jason Zucker, Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter each had a goal in the second period to erase the Penguins' 3-0 deficit.

Blues 6, Canucks 5 (OT)

Jakub Vrana scored twice, including the overtime winner, as host St. Louis edged Vancouver to leave the teams with identical records.

Justin Faulk had a goal and two assists and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal and an assist for the Blues, who won for the fifth time in seven games (5-1-1).

Quinn Hughes logged two goals and an assist and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored twice for the Canucks. Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists as the Canucks lost for only the third time in 13 games (10-2-1).

Predators 2, Bruins 1

Juuse Saros made 35 saves as Nashville won in Boston, handing the Bruins a rare regulation loss at home and ending their seven-game winning streak.

Cody Glass had a goal and also assisted on Cole Smith's empty-netter for Nashville, which lost its previous two games. Boston broke Saros' shutout bid with 0.3 seconds left when David Pastrnak buried a turnaround shot at the left crease for his 52nd goal of the season.

Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots, but Boston lost in regulation for just the fourth time this season on home ice (30-4-3). The Bruins need 14 points in their last eight games to set the NHL's single-season record for points, a mark currently held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (132 points).

Lightning 4, Hurricanes 0

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves and Brayden Point provided two goals and an assist as Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed victory against Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Steven Stamkos added a goal and two assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn's empty-net goal came with 4:21 remaining. Vasilevskiy's third shutout of the season came in a thorough performance as the Lightning kept the Hurricanes in check. He made 14 of his saves in the third period.

The Hurricanes were shutout victims for the third time this month, ending a four-game homestand with a frustrating result. Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves.

Rangers 6, Blue Jackets 2

Patrick Kane capped a three-goal flurry in the first period as host New York continued its roll by clobbering Columbus.

The Rangers improved to 9-1-1 in their past 11 contests and moved within two points of the second-place New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division. Filip Chytil and Vladimir Tarasenko scored before Kane netted his fifth goal since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 28. Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also tallied goals.

Kiril Marchenko scored his 20th goal to match the Columbus rookie record set by Pierre-Luc Dubois in 2017-18. Johnny Gaudreau set up Marchenko's power-play goal and then scored late in the first.

Flyers 3, Canadiens 2

Morgan Frost scored two goals, Owen Tippett added another and host Philadelphia defeated Montreal.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Flyers. Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom made 27 saves. Sandstrom was a late addition to the lineup following an injury to Carter Hart. Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard each scored for the Canadiens. Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots.

Frost scored the go-ahead goal at 17:45 of the third period when he skated up the side, weaved around a couple defenders and flipped a wrist shot into the net. Primeau was then pulled for an extra skater and Tippett capitalized with an empty-net goal at 18:14 for a 3-1 advantage. Harvey-Pinard closed Montreal within 3-2 with only 22.4 seconds remaining.

Stars 4, Blackhawks 1

Four different players scored and Jake Oettinger made 17 saves to lead Dallas past host Chicago.

Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening tallied for the Stars, who are one point behind the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild and are tied in points with the second-place Colorado Avalanche, who hold a game in hand.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost six straight. Alex Stalock made 26 saves before he was given a game misconduct at 16:32 of the third period. Petr Mrazek stopped all three shots he faced in relief.

Flames 2, Kings 1

Jacob Markstrom sparkled in net, backstopping host Calgary past Los Angeles, ending the Kings' franchise-record point streak.

Andrew Mangiapane and Walker Duehr scored for the Flames while Markstrom made 32 saves in one of his best performances of the season. Calgary is just outside the final Western Conference playoff spot with seven games remaining.

Sean Durzi scored for the Kings, who lost in regulation for the first time in 13 games. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots. The Kings, who are battling for the top spot in the Pacific Division and Western Conference, went into the clash riding a three-game winning streak and on a franchise-record point streak (10-0-2).

--Field Level Media

More San Jose News

Access More
Xinhua Commentary: America's democracy is too sick to serve

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves, Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

Wild visit Avalanche with first place in Central on the line

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown CEO

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jets look to improve playoff chances vs. lowly Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Revitalized Rangers take aim at last-place Blue Jackets

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank acquires deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks start fresh week on a positive note

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan receives pre-birthday surprise from Kiara Advani, 'RC 15' team

Silicon Valley News.Net

Toronto FC, San Jose play to scoreless draw

Silicon Valley News.Net

Biden denies US banking sector under threat

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves as Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown ANZ

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks largely steady Tuesday morning

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flames hope to cool off red-hot Kings

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan unveils 'Game Changer' first look poster on his 38th birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan announces title of next film with Kiara Advani on his birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

Canucks aim to continue late-season surge vs. Blackhawks

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins lock down Atlantic Division title

Silicon Valley News.Net

Amine Bassi's penalty kick lifts Dynamo over NYC FC

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sign up for Silicon Valley News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

55
Mostly Cloudy in Palo Alto

All San Jose News Headlines

More California storms, five dead from downed trees

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flames not going away quietly in wild-card race, visit Canucks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Golden Knights aim to seal playoff bid at Sharks' expense

Silicon Valley News.Net

Kraken contend for playoff berth with Ducks up next

Silicon Valley News.Net

US regulatory system 'failed' to prevent SVB collapse: Fed official

Silicon Valley News.Net

Xinhua Commentary: America's democracy is too sick to serve

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves as Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves, Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

Silicon Valley News.Net

Wild visit Avalanche with first place in Central on the line

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown ANZ

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown CEO

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks largely steady Tuesday morning

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jets look to improve playoff chances vs. lowly Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flames hope to cool off red-hot Kings

Silicon Valley News.Net

Revitalized Rangers take aim at last-place Blue Jackets

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan unveils 'Game Changer' first look poster on his 38th birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank acquires deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan announces title of next film with Kiara Advani on his birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks start fresh week on a positive note

Silicon Valley News.Net

Canucks aim to continue late-season surge vs. Blackhawks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan receives pre-birthday surprise from Kiara Advani, 'RC 15' team

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins lock down Atlantic Division title

Silicon Valley News.Net

Toronto FC, San Jose play to scoreless draw

Silicon Valley News.Net

Amine Bassi's penalty kick lifts Dynamo over NYC FC

Silicon Valley News.Net

Biden denies US banking sector under threat

Silicon Valley News.Net

TiEcon Delhi 2023: Key stakeholders of the startup community will come together on 17-18 March

Silicon Valley News.Net

TiE Mumbai celebrates its women entrepreneurs

Silicon Valley News.Net

Moves Made by the 49ers in the Second Week of Free Agency

Silicon Valley News.Net

49ers Listed as NFL's Best Skill Position Group in SI Ranking

Silicon Valley News.Net

49ers Announce Trade for Kicker Zane Gonzalez

Silicon Valley News.Net

Oil prices surge to 2-week high

Silicon Valley News.Net

U.S. stocks end mixed, bank shares rise

Silicon Valley News.Net

Gold falls as U.S. treasury yields rise

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank buys assets of U.S. failed peer Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley News.Net

Xinhua world news summary at 1530 GMT, March 27

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank: FDIC

Silicon Valley News.Net

Boursa Kuwait indices down Tuesday due to selling pressure by Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley News.Net

US marshalling 'material action' to stem Silicon Valley Bank fallout

Silicon Valley News.Net

Golden Knights Shea Theodore out against San Jose Sharks

Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gauchos Set to Play at Fresno State This Weekend, Host Santa Clara Monday - UC Santa Barbara

UCSB

Technology News

Private business hopeful as Jack Ma returns to China

Silicon Valley News.Net

Parts of Twitter's source code leaked online

Silicon Valley News.Net

US House: Lawmakers to move forward on banning TikTok

Silicon Valley News.Net

Musk surpasses Obama in follower count

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jack Ma's homecoming all part of China's plan: Report

Silicon Valley News.Net

How 'TeachTok' is helping teachers connect with their students on TikTok

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Silicon Valley News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Trump describes indictment as Election Interference

Silicon Valley News.Net

Freeway crash in Tennessee kills 6 young people, injures 2 adults

Silicon Valley News.Net

180 Rohingya Muslims arrive in Indonesia's Aceh by boat

Silicon Valley News.Net

First protest held in Hong Kong in years

Silicon Valley News.Net

Russia launches new campaign to encourage men to join Ukraine war

Silicon Valley News.Net

US House: Lawmakers to move forward on banning TikTok

Silicon Valley News.Net

Navajo Tech becomes first US tribal university to offer PhD

Silicon Valley News.Net

Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion kills seven, ten injured

Silicon Valley News.Net

US, Canada end loophole allowing asylum-seekers to cross border

Silicon Valley News.Net

Two migrants die on Texas freight train, 10 sent to hospital

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More
Silicon Valley News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Silicon Valley News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.