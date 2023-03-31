NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

David Perron scored three third-period goals to help lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-4 home win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Perron scored two goals in a span of 45 seconds to give Detroit a 6-4 lead with 2:55 remaining in the game. First, while on a power play, Perron fired a shotfrom the left faceoff circle that went through the legs of Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith to make it 5-4 with 3:40 left. Perron then fluttered a backhand shot underneath the crossbar with 2:55 to go.

Dylan Larkin added an empty-net goal for Detroit with 36.9 seconds left. Larkin also had two assists for a three-point night for the Red Wings.

Four different players scored for the Penguins, and Evgeni Malkin and Rickard Rakell each had two assists. Pittsburgh lost for the sixth time in eight games. Jason Zucker, Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter each had a goal in the second period to erase the Penguins' 3-0 deficit.

Blues 6, Canucks 5 (OT)

Jakub Vrana scored twice, including the overtime winner, as host St. Louis edged Vancouver to leave the teams with identical records.

Justin Faulk had a goal and two assists and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal and an assist for the Blues, who won for the fifth time in seven games (5-1-1).

Quinn Hughes logged two goals and an assist and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored twice for the Canucks. Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists as the Canucks lost for only the third time in 13 games (10-2-1).

Predators 2, Bruins 1

Juuse Saros made 35 saves as Nashville won in Boston, handing the Bruins a rare regulation loss at home and ending their seven-game winning streak.

Cody Glass had a goal and also assisted on Cole Smith's empty-netter for Nashville, which lost its previous two games. Boston broke Saros' shutout bid with 0.3 seconds left when David Pastrnak buried a turnaround shot at the left crease for his 52nd goal of the season.

Linus Ullmark stopped 21 shots, but Boston lost in regulation for just the fourth time this season on home ice (30-4-3). The Bruins need 14 points in their last eight games to set the NHL's single-season record for points, a mark currently held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (132 points).

Lightning 4, Hurricanes 0

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves and Brayden Point provided two goals and an assist as Tampa Bay snapped a four-game losing streak with a much-needed victory against Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Steven Stamkos added a goal and two assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn's empty-net goal came with 4:21 remaining. Vasilevskiy's third shutout of the season came in a thorough performance as the Lightning kept the Hurricanes in check. He made 14 of his saves in the third period.

The Hurricanes were shutout victims for the third time this month, ending a four-game homestand with a frustrating result. Pyotr Kochetkov made 17 saves.

Rangers 6, Blue Jackets 2

Patrick Kane capped a three-goal flurry in the first period as host New York continued its roll by clobbering Columbus.

The Rangers improved to 9-1-1 in their past 11 contests and moved within two points of the second-place New Jersey Devils in the Metropolitan Division. Filip Chytil and Vladimir Tarasenko scored before Kane netted his fifth goal since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 28. Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also tallied goals.

Kiril Marchenko scored his 20th goal to match the Columbus rookie record set by Pierre-Luc Dubois in 2017-18. Johnny Gaudreau set up Marchenko's power-play goal and then scored late in the first.

Flyers 3, Canadiens 2

Morgan Frost scored two goals, Owen Tippett added another and host Philadelphia defeated Montreal.

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Flyers. Philadelphia goaltender Felix Sandstrom made 27 saves. Sandstrom was a late addition to the lineup following an injury to Carter Hart. Brendan Gallagher and Rafael Harvey-Pinard each scored for the Canadiens. Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau stopped 24 shots.

Frost scored the go-ahead goal at 17:45 of the third period when he skated up the side, weaved around a couple defenders and flipped a wrist shot into the net. Primeau was then pulled for an extra skater and Tippett capitalized with an empty-net goal at 18:14 for a 3-1 advantage. Harvey-Pinard closed Montreal within 3-2 with only 22.4 seconds remaining.

Stars 4, Blackhawks 1

Four different players scored and Jake Oettinger made 17 saves to lead Dallas past host Chicago.

Tyler Seguin, Colin Miller, Joe Pavelski and Luke Glendening tallied for the Stars, who are one point behind the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild and are tied in points with the second-place Colorado Avalanche, who hold a game in hand.

Tyler Johnson scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost six straight. Alex Stalock made 26 saves before he was given a game misconduct at 16:32 of the third period. Petr Mrazek stopped all three shots he faced in relief.

Flames 2, Kings 1

Jacob Markstrom sparkled in net, backstopping host Calgary past Los Angeles, ending the Kings' franchise-record point streak.

Andrew Mangiapane and Walker Duehr scored for the Flames while Markstrom made 32 saves in one of his best performances of the season. Calgary is just outside the final Western Conference playoff spot with seven games remaining.

Sean Durzi scored for the Kings, who lost in regulation for the first time in 13 games. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 30 shots. The Kings, who are battling for the top spot in the Pacific Division and Western Conference, went into the clash riding a three-game winning streak and on a franchise-record point streak (10-0-2).

