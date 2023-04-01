Sat, 01 Apr 2023

«Back to Home

Jets open crucial homestand against Red Wings

Field Level Media
31 Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT+10

A five-game homestand might be just what the Winnipeg Jets need to lock up a playoff berth.

The Jets, who host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, are trying to fight off the Calgary Flames and the Nashville Predators for the last Western Conference wild-card spot. Winnipeg played eight of its previous 10 games on the road and went 5-5-0 during that stretch.

In their past two outings, the Jets (41-31-3, 85 points) lost at Los Angeles 4-1 and at San Jose 3-0. Winnipeg is 22-12-2 at home this season.

Jet coach Rick Bowness expressed exasperation after seeing his team get blanked on Tuesday.

"There comes a point when your personal pride has to take over," he said. "If someone has to go in there and point that out to them, then there is a big problem right there. We're going to find out what we're made of and we're going to find out what everyone in that room is made of over the next little while."

Winnipeg's offense has lacked punch over the past nine games, producing three or fewer goals each time. The Jets were shut out in three of their past seven games, though the Sharks' James Reimer had to make 41 saves to keep them off the scoreboard.

"The offense gave us a chance to win the game, we just didn't score," Bowness said. "Then, the inconsistencies with some of our players is hurting us. Some of these guys think they're giving us everything in their tank. They're dreaming. We have a lot of guys in there giving us everything they can. We just need a few more guys to jump on board."

Jets center Mark Scheifele admitted the team's confidence has been shaken.

"Obviously it's tough for goals to come by. We're pretty cold right now," he said. "Is there things I think we could do differently? For sure. But like I said before, we're in the thick of it. When confidence is low and you're cold, you grip the stick a little tighter."

Detroit (33-32-9, 75 points) will be playing the tail end of a back-to-back set on Friday. The Red Wings have won two straight, including a 3-2 thriller over the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Jake Walman scored the game-winner with four seconds left in regulation.

Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin were the other goal scorers. For Larkin, it was his team-high 28th of the season.

The Red Wings now have more wins than they registered all of last season.

"It's going to be so hard to judge this team because we are a shell of what we were before the (trade) deadline with injuries," first-year coach Derek Lalonde said. "I guess you want to take steps forward, but that's just on paper. No matter what happens in these last eight games, it feels like we've moved forward."

Alex Nedeljkovic, Detroit's No. 1 goalie last year who has spent much of this season in the American Hockey League, earned wins against Pittsburgh and Carolina in the past two games. Magnus Hellberg likely will get the start in Winnipeg, since No. 1 goaltender Ville Husso is still dealing with a lower-body injury.

Detroit won 7-5 on its home ice against Winnipeg on Jan. 10, as seven different Red Wings scored.

--Field Level Media

More San Jose News

Access More
Flames not going away quietly in wild-card race, visit Canucks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Kraken contend for playoff berth with Ducks up next

Silicon Valley News.Net

Xinhua Commentary: America's democracy is too sick to serve

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves, Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

Wild visit Avalanche with first place in Central on the line

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown CEO

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jets look to improve playoff chances vs. lowly Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Revitalized Rangers take aim at last-place Blue Jackets

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank acquires deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks start fresh week on a positive note

Silicon Valley News.Net

TiEcon Delhi 2023: Key stakeholders of the startup community will come together on 17-18 March

Silicon Valley News.Net

Golden Knights aim to seal playoff bid at Sharks' expense

Silicon Valley News.Net

US regulatory system 'failed' to prevent SVB collapse: Fed official

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves as Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown ANZ

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks largely steady Tuesday morning

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flames hope to cool off red-hot Kings

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan unveils 'Game Changer' first look poster on his 38th birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan announces title of next film with Kiara Advani on his birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

Biden denies US banking sector under threat

Silicon Valley News.Net

Sign up for Silicon Valley News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

50
Fair in Palo Alto

All San Jose News Headlines

More California storms, five dead from downed trees

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jets open crucial homestand against Red Wings

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins clinch league's best record

Silicon Valley News.Net

Logan Couture lifts Sharks over Knights in overtime

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks rise Friday; investors eye RBI meet for fresh cues

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flames not going away quietly in wild-card race, visit Canucks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Golden Knights aim to seal playoff bid at Sharks' expense

Silicon Valley News.Net

Kraken contend for playoff berth with Ducks up next

Silicon Valley News.Net

US regulatory system 'failed' to prevent SVB collapse: Fed official

Silicon Valley News.Net

Xinhua Commentary: America's democracy is too sick to serve

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves as Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

James Reimer racks up 41 saves, Sharks blank Jets

Silicon Valley News.Net

NHL roundup: Wings lean on David Perron, sink Penguins

Silicon Valley News.Net

Wild visit Avalanche with first place in Central on the line

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown ANZ

Silicon Valley News.Net

Banking crisis could trigger global financial meltdown CEO

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks largely steady Tuesday morning

Silicon Valley News.Net

Jets look to improve playoff chances vs. lowly Sharks

Silicon Valley News.Net

Flames hope to cool off red-hot Kings

Silicon Valley News.Net

Revitalized Rangers take aim at last-place Blue Jackets

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan unveils 'Game Changer' first look poster on his 38th birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank acquires deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley News.Net

Ram Charan announces title of next film with Kiara Advani on his birthday

Silicon Valley News.Net

Indian stocks start fresh week on a positive note

Silicon Valley News.Net

Biden denies US banking sector under threat

Silicon Valley News.Net

TiEcon Delhi 2023: Key stakeholders of the startup community will come together on 17-18 March

Silicon Valley News.Net

TiE Mumbai celebrates its women entrepreneurs

Silicon Valley News.Net

UM consumer sentiment index falls in March

Silicon Valley News.Net

Oil prices surge to 2-week high

Silicon Valley News.Net

U.S. stocks end mixed, bank shares rise

Silicon Valley News.Net

Gold falls as U.S. treasury yields rise

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank buys assets of U.S. failed peer Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley News.Net

Xinhua world news summary at 1530 GMT, March 27

Silicon Valley News.Net

First Citizens Bank to buy Silicon Valley Bank: FDIC

Silicon Valley News.Net

Boursa Kuwait indices down Tuesday due to selling pressure by Silicon Valley

Silicon Valley News.Net

US marshalling 'material action' to stem Silicon Valley Bank fallout

Silicon Valley News.Net

Gauchos Set to Play at Fresno State This Weekend, Host Santa Clara Monday - UC Santa Barbara

UCSB

Technology News

Apple launches 'Apple Pay Later' in US

Silicon Valley News.Net

Private business hopeful as Jack Ma returns to China

Silicon Valley News.Net

Parts of Twitter's source code leaked online

Silicon Valley News.Net

US House: Lawmakers to move forward on banning TikTok

Silicon Valley News.Net

Chinese Hacking Group Highly Active, US Cybersecurity Firm Says

Silicon Valley News.Net

Musk surpasses Obama in follower count

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More

News Releases

Silicon Valley News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Concerns over Taiwan and China force Japan, US, Philippines to meet

Silicon Valley News.Net

Honduras: Taiwan must vacate embassy within 30 days

Silicon Valley News.Net

Trump describes indictment as Election Interference

Silicon Valley News.Net

Freeway crash in Tennessee kills 6 young people, injures 2 adults

Silicon Valley News.Net

180 Rohingya Muslims arrive in Indonesia's Aceh by boat

Silicon Valley News.Net

First protest held in Hong Kong in years

Silicon Valley News.Net

Russia launches new campaign to encourage men to join Ukraine war

Silicon Valley News.Net

US House: Lawmakers to move forward on banning TikTok

Silicon Valley News.Net

Navajo Tech becomes first US tribal university to offer PhD

Silicon Valley News.Net

Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion kills seven, ten injured

Silicon Valley News.Net

Access More
Silicon Valley News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 Silicon Valley News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.