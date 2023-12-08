Fri, 08 Dec 2023

Sharks escape four-goal hole, top Red Wings in OT

Field Level Media
08 Dec 2023, 13:19 GMT+10

(Photo credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-USA TODAY Sports)

Mikael Granlund scored 37 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a wild 6-5 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

San Jose erased a 4-0 deficit, after Detroit put in four goals in a span of 4:35 in the second period. The Sharks replied with four goals later in the period.

On the winning play, Granlund took a pass from Fabian Zetterlund on a two-on-one and buried the chance into a half-open goal.

Detroit took a 5-4 lead with 6:40 remaining in regulation on a goal by Dylan Larkin, but San Jose pulled its goalie and tied the game with 1:29 left on a tally by Tomas Hertl.

Nico Sturm and Hertl each had two goals for the Sharks, who won in overtime for the second consecutive game. Zetterlund contributed a goal and an assist, Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist and Jan Rutta notched two assists.

San Jose starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood allowed four goals on 20 shots.

Kaapo Kahkonen took over and saved 10 of the 11 shots he faced.

Michael Rasmussen collected two goals, Lucas Raymond logged a goal and an assist and Klim Kostin also scored. Ben Chiarot and Robby Fabbri each had two assists, and Red Wings goalie Ville Husso made 30 saves.

The Red Wings had won six of their previous seven games.

Detroit grabbed a 1-0 lead at 9:05 of the second period on a goal by Kostin, which started an offensive flurry that saw the teams score six combined goals in a span of 3:01.

It was the second-fastest six goals scored in NHL history, one second off of the record. Quebec and Washington scored six goals in a span of 3:00 on Feb. 22, 1981.

Rasmussen scored two goals in a span of 13 seconds to give the Red Wings a 3-0 lead, tipping home shots from Daniel Sprong at 12:51 and from Chiarot at 13:04.

Detroit went up 4-0 just 36 seconds later on a goal by Raymond.

San Jose then scored two short-handed goals in a span of 38 seconds.

Hertl skated in on a two-on-one and fired a shot from the right faceoff circle into the goal to make it 4-1 at 14:08.

At 14:46, Zetterlund skated in on a breakaway and scored another short-handed tally.

San Jose then made it 4-3 at 15:52 on a goal by Sturm, who charged toward the net and deflected a pass from Marc-Edouard Vlasic into the net.

Sturm tied the game 4-4 with 22.5 seconds left in the second when he took a pass from Justin Bailey and placed a backhander into the net.

--Field Level Media

